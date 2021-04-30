UW-Madison closes part of Humanities building, citing potential safety concerns

UW-Madison will close the 1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th floors on the northwest side of the Humanities building at the end of business Friday. There isn't a 3rd, 4th or 5th floor on the west side of the building, which is located at the corner of University Avenue and Park Street.

Humanities hasn't been used much this year because of COVID-19. Officials expect repairs to be in place by the start of the fall semester. A cost estimate for the project wasn't available Friday.

Staff conducting routine maintenance first identified the potential safety problem on Tuesday.

For decades, however, facilities employees have battled with the Brutalist style building, which officials said has malfunctioned since it opened in the 1960s. Poor ventilation, habitual leaks and deteriorating concrete are among its problems. Repairing the entire building would cost about $70 million.

UW-Madison instead wants to move academic departments housed in Humanities to a new $88 million building that would be located at the corner of Johnson and Park streets. About a quarter of the cost would be covered through fundraising and the rest would come from taxpayer-supported borrowing, which the university requested in the 2021-23 capital budget that lawmakers are currently deliberating.