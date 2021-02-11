UW-Madison claims nearly $31 billion in annual economic impact to Wisconsin

UW-Madison last released an annual impact study in the spring of 2015, just as the University of Wisconsin System faced a massive $250 million state budget cut. That study pegged the economic impact of the university and its offshoots at $15 billion.

The total impact has doubled over the past six years because of several factors, said David Ward, CEO of North Star Analytics, which conducted both studies and has previously worked for the System.

These include growth in start-up space and health care, along with an increase in the number of patents and student enrollment, Ward told reporters during a Thursday news conference. He also cited the University of Wisconsin System's 2018 restructuring, which put UW Extension back under UW-Madison's authority.

Aaron Olver, managing director of University Research Park, echoed Ward in the start-up scene making a big difference between the two numbers. He previously recalled a steady stream of news stories about local companies moving out of Madison after getting acquired.