UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has co-penned a letter to U.S. Education Department Secretary Betsy DeVos urging her to oppose a potential policy change that would narrowly define gender as male or female based on biology.
Such a move would unravel the protections of transgender students under Title IX, the federal law that bans gender discrimination in education programs that receive government financial assistance.
Blank's letter, signed by herself, Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber and Rutgers University President Robert Barchi, was dated Thursday, about two weeks after The New York Times reported President Donald Trump's administration is considering restricting the definition of gender to be determined by one's genitals at birth.
Any dispute about one’s sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing, according to the report.
"We appeal to you to do everything you can to prevent such action and to uphold the dignity of all persons," the letter states. "These protections are important because transgender Americans in all parts of the country, including students and others on our campuses, have faced discrimination, isolation, and harassment."
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Princeton's president contacted Blank about co-authoring the letter.
"We think the letter speaks for itself," she said.
A transgender person is one whose gender identity or expression is not aligned with the gender he or she was assigned at birth.
In 2015, UW-Madison researchers interviewed 21 transgender high school students in Wisconsin for a study transgender advocates considered groundbreaking for its detail and specificity.
One student recalled leaving school grounds to use a gender-neutral bathroom at a restaurant across the street.
The study came at a time of national upheaval when the Obama administration loosened the legal concept of gender in federal programs. The decisions sparked controversy across the country, including in Wisconsin, over bathrooms, dormitories and other areas where genders intersect.
Earlier this week, UW-Madison released a statement addressing the string of recent discriminatory incidences.
"From the horrific act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburgh, to recent shootings of two African Americans in Kentucky, attempted bombings, and acts of suppression against our transgender and gender non-conforming community members, we stand against acts of racism, trans/homophobia, religious intolerance, and hate," the statement says.