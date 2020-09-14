UW-Madison chancellor on campus reopening: 'I'd make same decision again'

"This hasn’t been the start to the semester that any of us wanted," she said. "It has been frustrating for everyone to be in a position where we have to take steps in just our second week of instruction."

But Blank also defended the decisions she and other campus leaders made to welcome students into dorms and offer in-person classes, saying she would make that same decision again. Despite no campuswide survey of student preferences, she said most wanted these hallmarks of campus life to return in whatever fashion they could.

Even more, the majority of the student body lives off campus and would have returned to Madison regardless of how the university operated this fall, she said. No matter how she and others decide to move forward after the lockdown, she said most students will stay put in the city.

"These students are not going home," Blank said at a Monday news conference. "So this is not an issue that’s going to resolve itself by simply telling all students at the university to go home. This is their home. They’re paying rent. It’s where they are. The more interactions we have with them, the more we can work with them, I think in many ways, the better off we are. That’s why we made the choices we made."