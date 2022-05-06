UW-Madison chancellor finalist John Karl Scholz points to track record of campus successes

UW-Madison chancellor finalist John Karl Scholz said it's going to take a three-pronged effort to address the challenges the university faces, such as the need for additional resources and the increasingly polarized view of the value of higher education.

“When I think about the opportunities and challenges facing the next chancellor, in a nutshell, the next chancellor is going to set a strategy of a very wide range of stakeholders, not only on campus, but our alums and those who care about us," he said. "Second, they’re going to expand the resources and help use the resources they have as efficiently as possible, and third, they are going to tirelessly listen, understand and communicate.”

Scholz, who has served as provost of UW-Madison since July 2019, pointed to his time working under both Republican and Democratic presidential administrations as experience that will help him meet with stakeholders and elected representatives and secure the resources needed to address issues ranging from compensation gaps for staff to needs for additional investment in graduate students, mental health resources and a more inclusive and diverse campus.

Scholz — the last of five finalists to meet this week with UW-Madison students, faculty, deans and Regents — said addressing those challenges will take a team effort.

"No single person is going to solve this polarization problem," he said at a public forum Friday in the Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium. "I like people, I respect people, I listen to people, I work very hard to try to understand people and I have a track record of accomplishing things that help the university in almost every position that I’ve held.”

Scholz is the only finalist who currently works at UW-Madison and pointed to his long history with the school over the course of the one-hour Q-and-A session.

The other finalists are: Marie Lynn Miranda, a University of Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost; Jennifer Mnookin, law school dean at the University of California Los Angeles; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer science professor and former provost; and University of Pittsburgh Provost Ann Cudd.

Scholz received his bachelor's degree in economics and mathematics from Carleton College in 1981 and a doctorate in economics from Stanford University in 1988.

During his time as provost of UW-Madison, he helped the university navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and launched the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring, which supports instructors across campus by providing enhanced teaching and learning.

Scholz taught economics for more than two decades and became dean of the College of Letters and Science in 2013. He also worked as a deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Tax Analysis at the U.S. Treasury Department from 1997 to 1998 and was a senior staff economist for the Council of Economic Advisers from 1990 to 1991.

Asked about fostering diversity and inclusion on campus, Scholz said simply recruiting a more diverse student body and faculty is not enough.

“If diversity was simply checking boxes ... it’s not, that is a flawed version," he said. "So then it’s creating a culture and climate of belonging so that not only do we have greater diversity in our students, staff and faculty but to then create the conditions under which people can be successful."

Scholz also described the demand for increased mental health services for students as "a huge issue" for UW-Madison which the university needs to address with more investment and engagement.

Asked about the importance of humanities on campus, Scholz pointed to his creation of Success Works, a nationally recognized career center for arts and sciences students.

"It’s partly because of my love for the humanities that we’re doing that, and I think it’s just indispensable for what we do as a university," he said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.