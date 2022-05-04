UW-Madison chancellor finalist Jennifer Mnookin's pitch: Make Wisconsin idea a national model

Jennifer Mnookin is a strong supporter of the Wisconsin Idea.

In fact, one of her family members is a direct beneficiary of the belief enshrined in state law that Wisconsin’s higher education system should provide benefits beyond the classroom.

Mnookin, who is one of five finalists vying to become the next UW-Madison chancellor, said she donated a kidney to her father in late 2020. The organ made its way from Los Angeles, where Mnookin leads the University of California Los Angeles law school, to her dad in Boston thanks to a solution developed at UW-Madison that extends the time that an organ can be safely stored outside of a body.

While UCLA also prioritizes service to its state, Mnookin said her university lacks an elegant and descriptive phrase to explain its mission — “we don’t have a California Idea,” she said — in the way Wisconsin does.

“I think UW-Madison has the chance to sell that vision for what a public university is and can be as a national and even global model,” she said. “I think this university already does that to a considerable degree but I think there’s an opportunity to sell and celebrate that as a real national model for why public universities matter.”

Mnookin made her pitch Tuesday during a public forum, which followed a slate of meetings with UW officials and members of the campus community earlier in the day. She spent the last 17 years teaching law at UCLA, including the last six years as dean of the law school. Before moving to California in 2005, she taught at the University of Virginia and Harvard.

The scale of the operation Mnookin currently leads — about 1,350 students, 130 full-time faculty and 150 staff — in comparison to UW-Madison’s behemoth enterprise is one factor to consider for the committee of UW regents that will pare the list of five finalists down to one.

Mnookin highlighted a scholarship program she created for students who have faced significant life obstacles, efforts to work with Native American tribes and her collaborative leadership style. Her resume indicates she raised more than $170 million in her six years as dean, diversified the student body and converted budget deficits into modest surpluses.

To shore up money that would offset declining state funding, Mnookin suggested boosting philanthropy efforts, building on industry partnerships and creating new degree programs.

“It would be a big mistake to just sit and wait for the state to be our answer,” she said.

UW-Madison’s emphasis on interdisciplinary research — where different academic fields work together to solve large-scale problems — will be “a secret weapon” in the years ahead and part of what drew her to apply, Mnookin said. Most peer schools are more siloed in their approach.

Mnookin’s own academic background is a blend of science and humanities. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Harvard, a law degree from Yale and a Ph.D. in science studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her husband is a political philosopher, her daughter who just graduated college gravitates toward the liberal arts, and her son who is still in college is a computer science major.

“I live in this duality,” she said.

She found UW-Madison’s long history of shared governance not only with faculty, but also staff and students appealing. It’s something she tried incorporating into her current role by establishing a student advisory committee.

Mnookin’s remarks made an impression on Timothy Yu, an English professor who leads the UW-Madison chapter of the American Association of University Professors and attended Tuesday’s forum. It was clear to him that she had done her research but acknowledged she had more to learn.

“She offered ideas but I liked that she said she didn’t have all the answers,” he said.

