UW-Madison chancellor finalist Daniel Reed brings blend of corporate, academic experience

As a computer science professor, Daniel Reed often turns to data when arguing about the value of a college degree. But sometimes, he said, those who need convincing don't want more data points or details.

The UW-Madison chancellor finalist said one of the more successful models in advocating for the university is relying on the campus community — the students learning in class, the faculty making life-changing discoveries — to tell that story.

"There are folks who think that we're isolated in our ivory tower," he said during a one-hour public forum at Memorial Union on Monday. "And yet, if you think about the ways that we engage with Extension and health care and community engagement, we have a tremendous effect on people's lives."

Reed, the first of five finalists to visit UW-Madison this week, made his case for the top job when meeting with University of Wisconsin System regents who are on the selection committee, academic deans, faculty and other university officials. He stepped down as provost at the University of Utah at the end of 2021 and has a background that includes both business and academic experience.

Reed said he was drawn to UW-Madison for its "history of excellence" and believes the university can "define the future of higher education."

At Utah, Reed said he started a program similar to Bucky's Tuition Promise, which offers Wisconsin undergraduates whose family income is $60,000 or less a full-tuition scholarship. He also said he created a sign acknowledging the campus land as belonging to various Native American tribes, a gesture UW-Madison made to the Ho-Chunk tribe in 2018.

Asked how he would promote diversity on campus, Reed said he'd "set the tone from the top" and hold every level of the university accountable.

Reed's accustomed to red state politics, having spent nearly four years as the chief academic officer at Utah and about five years as chief research officer at the University of Iowa. He said he'd look to generate other sources of revenue in light of a decadeslong decline in funding for higher education.

"I doubt in the short term any of us are going to reverse that trend," he said. "It's just a social reality."

Reed said he'd look at real estate, research partnerships with businesses and lifelong education courses as areas to explore. He'd also question if there were ways to operate more efficiently.

The only finalist with corporate experience, Reed spent six years at Microsoft, according to his resume. The company called him a "supercomputing expert" when announcing his 2007 hire. Reed rose through the ranks to become the chief research and strategy officer, a position that reported to Microsoft's CEO.

Even though Reed's background is heavy on science and math, he defended the role of humanities in higher education. UW-Madison would be "half a university" without liberal arts, he said. He also presented himself as a strong supporter of shared governance, the principle of involving and seeking feedback from affected groups, by saying the best ideas emerge from lively, thoughtful discussion.

COVID-19 came up a number of times, including its effect on students' mental health. Reed said he worked with Utah's student government to expand the number of mental health counselors on campus by adding another student fee. The university also landed a $150 million gift to expand the mental health facility on campus.

Retention of faculty and staff is a challenge due to inflation and pandemic-related burnout, Reed said. He offered few concrete ideas on how to solve the staffing problem beyond advocating for higher pay with the government.

"That's a tough one," he said. "If we’re not equitably paying our staff, we’re not living our values. We have to make the case."

