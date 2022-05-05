UW-Madison chancellor finalist Ann Cudd wants to restore confidence in value of college degree

UW-Madison chancellor finalist Ann Cudd is troubled by the statistics that show a large swath of the public believe leading research universities are headed in the wrong direction.

“Top research universities need to both ensure and better communicate that most of their students actually graduate on time and their return on investment is, financially and socially, very highly beneficial,” she said.

By doubling-down on messaging, Cudd said institutions can build a more diverse student body and continue to attract top faculty and staff, too.

Cudd spent a day on campus Wednesday, greeted by sunshine and 60-degree weather for the first time in what’s felt like weeks. She’s used to sporadic springs, having spent most of her academic career at the University of Kansas, Boston University and most recently at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is wrapping up her fourth year as provost.

Cudd, the third of five finalists on campus this week, made the rounds with students, faculty, deans, Regents and others in a series of meetings. She also took questions during a public forum at the Memorial Union.

The other finalists are: Marie Lynn Miranda, a University of Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost; Jennifer Mnookin, law school dean at the University of California Los Angeles; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer science professor and former provost; and John Karl Scholz, provost at UW-Madison.

At Pitt, an institution of nearly 35,000 students spread across five campuses, Cudd said she sees many similarities with UW-Madison. She said UW-Madison’s system of shared governance, where different groups offer feedback on major issues, “seems very healthy,” just like Pitt’s.

“In the end, of course, sometimes decisions have to be made,” Cudd acknowledged. “While taking consultation from all groups, ultimately, not everybody’s perspective is going to be equally well served by the decisions but at least they will all be heard.”

To reverse UW-Madison’s decline in the national research rankings and offset a trend of declining state financial support, Cudd suggested leaning into the university’s strength in health research. She also proposed more partnerships with industry, growing professional and online master’s degree programs, and incentivizing large, team-based research projects that will net big federal grants.

There’s money in sustainability efforts, too, Cudd said, noting a venture capitalist’s $1.1 billion gift to Stanford University on Wednesday that will fund a school focused on climate change and sustainability. College students are “energized” by sustainability, and schools should do more to encourage cross-disciplinary opportunities, as well as develop realistic plans to reduce their carbon footprint.

Pitt has prioritized building closer connections with underserved communities near its campuses, she said. Community engagement centers developed over the last five years connect faculty and students with community members in need of services, such as physical therapy. The university has shown it values community-engaged scholarship by developing promotion and tenure standards that take this type of work into account, guidelines which she said she helped write.

Academic leaders must “walk the walk” and not just “talk the talk” when it comes to diversity, Cudd said. At Pitt, she’s focused on recruiting more diverse faculty through “cluster hiring,” a strategy UW-Madison has also used to employ more scholars of color.

“We need to be able to say to our students and faculty: You belong here, you’re included here, we embrace the diversity that you bring,” she said.

Cudd, whose academic background is as a philosopher, also signaled a willingness to correct historical wrongs with Wisconsin’s Native American tribes.

“We can’t go back to some kind of romantic past but moving forward does require some kind of acknowledgement and reparation,” she said. “What form that would take I can’t say now without engaging with the communities.”

[Editor's note: In an earlier version of this story, UW-Madison chancellor finalist Ann Cudd was misquoted on her style on shared governance.]

