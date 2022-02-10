UW-Madison chancellor calls political divide the greatest threat to public universities

UW-Madison's outgoing chancellor warned that the country's bitter political polarization is "the greatest existential threat" to public universities.

In her farewell address to the UW Board of Regents Thursday, Rebecca Blank also took aim at state involvement in campus building projects, criticized some “one-size-fits-all” University of Wisconsin System policies and again called for raising in-state undergraduate tuition.

After nine years leading UW-Madison, Blank is leaving to become president of Northwestern University. She said earlier this week that her last day at UW-Madison will be May 31.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle, not just in Wisconsin but across the country, are using public universities as chips "in their partisan wars," Blank said. Some criticisms are warranted, but other times it's "political posturing" to score points with voters. Flagships are particularly vulnerable to attacks, she said.

Two UW-Madison examples Blank highlighted were the forced draw-down of institutional reserves, which she said flies in the face of all financial advice, and criticism of campuses' enforcing health and safety rules.

The lack of control over building projects is another challenge holding UW-Madison back, Blank said.

The recently opened Chemistry Building, for example, faced months of delays due to problems with the elevators and HVAC system. The result: 9,000 students learning last fall in spaces not designed for chemistry, more than 200 graduate students facing delayed graduation timelines and at least $3.2 million in lost research.

The contracts related to construction of the building — negotiated and signed by the state, not UW-Madison — had limited damages clauses and limited penalties for delays, Blank said. This left UW-Madison to absorb many of the costs but without any authority to hold those responsible for the problems.

"This cannot continue," she said. "We must have greater control over these projects. That’s management 101: Align incentives so the people who have to pay for and live in the building are responsible for getting things built and built well, on time, and within budget."

The state Department of Administration receives 4% of a building's cost to manage the project, Blank said. In the private sector, that percentage is closer to 2.5%.

DOA did had not responded to a request for comment Thursday.

Another obstacle UW-Madison faces, Blank said, is what she called the System's "one-size-fits-all" approach, which she said harms the university because some policies don't take into account the university's size, funding streams and research mission.

"There are times when UW-Madison needs to be treated differently and we need more flexibility," she said.

For example, other Big Ten schools moved to the Common App in 2010. Blank raised the issue in 2014 but the System shot down the idea. UW-Madison got approval to join the Common App in 2016 but had to also stay on the System’s application platform even though only about 12% of applications come through that way. That means UW-Madison’s admissions office handles applications from two platforms, costing time and money, Blank said.

In another example, Blank pointed to a policy requiring UW-Madison to receive board approval for all contracts over $1 million. This adds at least a month to the process, which has led the university to lose out on industry partnerships, including life-saving clinical trials sponsored by businesses, she said. Other flagship schools typically have a much higher threshold in bringing contracts to the board.

Blank also argued that UW-Madison needs to be able to raise tuition for Wisconsin undergraduates, a rate that has been frozen for her entire time at the university.

“We can remain affordable without charging bargain-basement prices,” she said, noting scholarships set aside for low-income Wisconsin students.

Reflecting on her near-decade in charge, Blank said UW-Madison was "essentially standing still or even moving backwards" when she arrived and has worked to dig the university out of that position. But her successor will face many of the same challenges that require state and regent support.

"Don’t ever take the quality of UW-Madison for granted," she warned. "If we aren’t working every day to maintain and grow this quality, it will start to erode."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

