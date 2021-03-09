UW-Madison chancellor apologizes for keeping COVID-19 discussions private

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank apologized on Monday for emails she sent last summer suggesting COVID-19 communications between Big Ten leaders be moved to the network’s private portal, an approach one expert on Wisconsin’s public records law called “clearly illegal.”
“I regret the language I used in my email exchange with other Big Ten chancellors, which appears as though I intended to use the Big Ten board portal to skirt my public records responsibilities,” Blank said in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal. “This was surely not my intention and I apologize for that appearance.”
The University of Wisconsin System is reviewing the matter after learning about it late last week, a spokesperson said Monday.
The Washington Post on Friday first reported on Blank and other Big Ten leaders’ emails in a story explaining the efforts they made to shroud their discussions from taxpayers who fund their universities. The State Journal on Monday received the same records provided to the Post.
Among the 203 pages of released emails was Blank’s suggestion to move discussions to the private platform, which she offered in response to University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel asking Big Ten colleges and presidents in late August to confidentially compare notes about COVID-19 on their campuses as the fall semester loomed.
“I would be delighted to share information,” Blank wrote in an email chain to Big Ten chancellors and presidents. “(B)ut perhaps we can do this through the Big 10 portal, which will assure confidentiality?”
Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, criticized Blank on Monday for encouraging secret discussions on a topic he said is clearly in the public’s interest.
“It’s clearly illegal for her to use this backdoor channel to conduct the public’s business,” he said. “The calculation with which Chancellor Blank has tried to evade the requirements of our open records law is deeply troubling. I think she’s embarrassed the university and state of Wisconsin.”
A day after Blank’s email suggesting communications be moved to the third-party system, Schlissel said he was working with the Big Ten staff to move the conversation to the private portal.
Blank’s apology represents a reversal from what UW-Madison told the Post last week, when a spokesperson said Blank is “mindful” of her responsibilities under the records law and that the discussion in question was to “move the conversation out of a long, reply-all email string and onto the Big Ten’s secure collaboration platform.”
Blank, in her Monday statement, said she takes her public records responsibilities seriously. She noted that she regularly uses the Big Ten board portal to fulfill her responsibilities in “review(ing) proprietary information necessary for the conference to operate as a private, nonprofit entity.”
A request made
The Post’s story detailed the paper trail created in response to a New York Times request for Blank’s briefing materials for Big Ten meetings. The chancellor’s assistant, Dianna Klein, conducted a search for relevant records, emails show.
Klein told UW-Madison records custodian Lisa Hull that Blank’s inbox contained some emails with links to the portal where Blank reviewed documents. But Klein said she lacked access to the portal because it is password-protected.
“Would that information count as ‘briefing materials prepared for her’ ?? If so, would you also need copies of those documents or would the emails suffice?” Klein asked Hull.
Hull responded that if the material didn’t exist on campus she didn’t think the university would need to provide it, but she would double-check. Klein forwarded Hull’s assessment to Blank.
“If anybody suggests that documents on a Big 10 secure site can be accessed through WI public records law, please let me know immediately,” Blank told Klein. “This is incorrect. These documents are not in my possession.”
The reporter later on received a denial to the request, with Hull noting that documents cannot be downloaded or printed, nor did the chancellor have any copies in paper format or on a university server.
Legal obligations
Moving communications to a private portal doesn’t nullify obligations under the public records law, experts said.
The System generally considers written communications used to conduct public business as records to be disclosed regardless of format, spokesperson Mark Pitsch said. He said communications in the portal as described would be subject to the law, though some exemptions may apply.
The System’s interpretation aligns with the state Department of Justice, which said the content of a record, not its medium, format or location, determines whether it is subject to the state’s records law — a point reiterated in UW-Madison’s own public records guidelines for employees.
Public records attorney Christa Westerberg said she didn’t agree with the university’s denial of the Times’ request because a public record housed on a password-protected website can still be accessed and therefore considered in a public employee’s possession.
Westerberg, who has successfully sued UW-Madison for denying records access in a previous case, noted that Wisconsin courts have ruled that public officials cannot delegate custody or creation of a document to someone else. Further, the court has a long history of ruling on the side of transparency.
“If it looks like there’s an attempt to circumvent public records law, that doesn’t usually hold up in court because the law favors broad public access,” she said.
Blank, in an email to Michigan president Schlissel, noted that Wisconsin’s public records law was “among the most stringent,” though she said she thought two other states in the Big Ten had “similar issues.”
Her assessment of the law was prompted by a question from Schlissel asking whether deleting emails would relieve her of public records obligations.
Blank acknowledged that deleted emails are still subject to the law. Schlissel responded that such a constraint was “interesting and difficult.”
“It does mean that we all talk on the phone a lot more here than in some other universities!” Blank wrote back.
