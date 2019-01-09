UW-Madison announced a Michigan State University business professor will serve as the next Wisconsin School of Business dean.
Vallabh Sambamurthy, a professor and associate dean for MBA and professional master’s programs at the university’s Eli Broad College of Business, will take the reins Aug. 1, the school announced Wednesday.
Sambarmurthy will succeed Barry Gerhart, a professor of management and human resources, who has served as interim dean since February 2018.
Gerhart took over for Anne Massey, who served one semester as dean before resigning amid a since-abandoned plan to halt admission to the school’s two-year, full-time MBA program.
Sambarmurthy's annual salary will be $480,000, according to Wisconsin School of Business spokesman David Giroux.
Sambarmurthy will inherit a school with a $70 million budget, about 80 faculty members and 260 staff members. The school enrolled about 3,100 undergraduate students and 600 graduate students in fall 2018, according to an enrollment report.
Sambamurthy has previously served at business schools at the University of Maryland and Florida State University. He has experience in faculty recruitment, retention and development, strategic planning and alumni engagement, according to UW-Madison.
Sambamurthy received his doctorate from the University of Minnesota, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta, India, and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli, India, UW-Madison said.
The Wisconsin State Journal requested a copy of Sambarmurthy’s personnel file in December when UW-Madison announced he was a finalist in the national search.
Michigan State officials estimated the search, review and redaction would take “upwards of 15 hours and cost an estimated $480, which the newspaper declined to pay.