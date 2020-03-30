UW-Madison braces for estimated $100 million loss because of COVID-19 pandemic

Additional expenses include hiring professional cleaners and buying software licenses and programs to move thousands of courses online and hold exams virtually.

"My expectation is there's going to be a number of schools going out of business as a result of this," she said, adding that she hoped none of the closures were within the University of Wisconsin System.

System spokesman Mark Pitsch said Monday he had no estimate for the collective financial loss of its 26 campuses, some of which were grappling with multimillion dollar deficits before the coronavirus even emerged. UW-Milwaukee announced Friday that a hiring freeze is in effect and voluntary separation agreements plans are canceled.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"The $78 million reimbursement for room and board (refunds) is the only cost we know now," Pitsch said. "We know the total costs related to the pandemic are not budgeted for and will be ongoing, which is why we are tracking them."

Blank also told the committee that several staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19 in the past couple of weeks. An exact count is not available, a spokeswoman said, because positive test results aren’t always reported to the university.

Limited federal aid