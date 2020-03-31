UW-Madison braces for estimated $100 million loss because of COVID-19 pandemic

Another reason universities may be holding out on fee reimbursement is the complexity surrounding refunding many aspects of campus operations, some of which are still intact and others that aren’t. Figuring out how to accurately prorate services would be difficult, he said.

“Universities are in a very difficult position financially,” McClure said. “Institutions want to be able to provide refunds to students and they think it’s the right thing to do. But at the same time they also have competing needs to bring in enough revenue because they have mounting losses associated with COVID-19. So the result is that institutions are having to make hard choices and this may mean a fair number of students and parents will not be satisfied with the amount of refund they receive.”