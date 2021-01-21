UW-Madison asks for patience as new COVID-19 testing program comes with learning curve

In one of the first campus-wide emails of the new year, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank shared some new, slightly odd wisdom for the semester ahead: Pool your drool.

The tip was among a list of suggestions on how students and employees can accumulate enough saliva in their mouths to avoid having their COVID-19 test rejected.

The email introduced students and employees to the new saliva-based testing program that, for most of the campus community, will replace the nasal-based swabs used during the fall semester. But the message was also an acknowledgement of the bumps UW-Madison has experienced in the rollout of the new program launched Jan. 11.

Some students have taken their complaints to social media, airing concerns about long lines, rejected tests and increased time commitment on their part. The launch of the new program also caused issues in incorporating data into the university's daily COVID-19 dashboard, which hasn't been updated since Jan. 14.