UW-Madison announces spring semester plans with expanded testing

UW-Madison's spring semester will look a lot like this fall with a mix of online and face-to-face classes, promotion of public health guidelines and dorms open to students who want to live on campus.
One major difference, however, is that more students will be taking COVID-19 tests.
Currently, UW-Madison tests students who live in dorms, as well as a small group of employees who work in dining halls or dorms, every week. Appointments are also available to the larger campus community.
Next semester, all students who live on campus, attend in-person classes or use campus spaces, such as a library, gym, or Wisconsin Union, will be tested twice each week. Regular testing will also be required for employees working on campus.
The fall semester began with 45% of classes including some form of in-person instruction. After all classes temporarily moved online for a two-week lockdown, only about 30% of them returned to the physical classroom. The percentage of classes that will be offered online or in hybrid format was not available Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
The semester begins Jan. 25, a week later than usual, and doesn't include spring break. The goal is to reduce the potential for outbreaks related to travel. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for May 7 and 8. No decision has been made on whether they will be in-person or online.
This story will be updated.
Photos: UW-Madison graduates gather after virtual commencement ceremony
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.