UW-Madison announces spring semester plans with expanded testing

UW-Madison's spring semester will look a lot like this fall with a mix of online and face-to-face classes, promotion of public health guidelines and dorms open to students who want to live on campus.

One major difference, however, is that more students will be taking COVID-19 tests.

Currently, UW-Madison tests students who live in dorms, as well as a small group of employees who work in dining halls or dorms, every week. Appointments are also available to the larger campus community.

Next semester, all students who live on campus, attend in-person classes or use campus spaces, such as a library, gym, or Wisconsin Union, will be tested twice each week. Regular testing will also be required for employees working on campus.

The fall semester began with 45% of classes including some form of in-person instruction. After all classes temporarily moved online for a two-week lockdown, only about 30% of them returned to the physical classroom. The percentage of classes that will be offered online or in hybrid format was not available Wednesday.

