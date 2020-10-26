UW-Madison announces another round of furloughs for most employees in 2021

The pandemic has cut across every corner of campus operations: Officials project UW-Madison will take in about $24 million less in tuition revenue than was planned, mostly because of enrollment declines in non-resident and international undergraduate students. UW Athletics can't sell tickets. Terrace Season at the Wisconsin Union was capped at 25% capacity. Fewer students are living in the dorms. The university's research enterprise anticipates receiving $28 million less than expected.

These losses mount while costs continue to climb, especially with expanded testing and increased cleaning.

To address the growing gap, UW-Madison plans to announce further budget cuts in the coming weeks, including a "small number" of unspecified campus units facing significant budget shortfalls where layoffs "may be needed."

Blank said the university hopes most of the cuts can come through attrition, a hiring freeze and other reductions already in place.

"While some further reductions will be necessary, we expect to avoid the sort of dramatic cuts that many feared this year would bring," she said.

UW-Madison administrators said they attempted to make the pay cuts as fair as possible, with leadership and high-earners shouldering more of the burden.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}