UW-Madison announces another round of furloughs for most employees in 2021

Facing a "budget crisis" caused by the coronavirus that exceeds $300 million, UW-Madison announced on Monday another round of furlough and pay cuts for the first six months of 2021.
"We are not out of the woods yet," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a message to the campus community. "The pandemic will affect UW into 2021 and beyond."
Roughly 16,000 university employees will take between three and six unpaid days off between Jan. 1 and June 30, reducing their pay between 2.5% and 4.6%. Blank and vice chancellors will take a 15% salary cut over those same six months. School and college deans will take voluntary 10% salary cuts.
The latest round of furloughs and salary cuts is expected to save $27 million, university spokesman John Lucas said. That's about the same as what UW-Madison recouped when it imposed its first six-month furlough period that ends Friday.
The university estimates about $320 million in revenues losses and increased costs from March through the end of this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Some of that shortfall has already been made up for through the first round of furloughs, a hiring freeze, travel restrictions and other reductions.
But the budget gap is still "larger than any that we’ve faced in any past year," Blank said.
The pandemic has cut across every corner of campus operations: Officials project UW-Madison will take in about $24 million less in tuition revenue than was planned, mostly because of enrollment declines in non-resident and international undergraduate students. UW Athletics can't sell tickets. Terrace Season at the Wisconsin Union was capped at 25% capacity. Fewer students are living in the dorms. The university's research enterprise anticipates receiving $28 million less than expected.
These losses mount while costs continue to climb, especially with expanded testing and increased cleaning.
To address the growing gap, UW-Madison plans to announce further budget cuts in the coming weeks, including a "small number" of unspecified campus units facing significant budget shortfalls where layoffs "may be needed."
Blank said the university hopes most of the cuts can come through attrition, a hiring freeze and other reductions already in place.
"While some further reductions will be necessary, we expect to avoid the sort of dramatic cuts that many feared this year would bring," she said.
UW-Madison administrators said they attempted to make the pay cuts as fair as possible, with leadership and high-earners shouldering more of the burden.
Support Local Journalism
But some people on campus, including a coalition of labor unions, criticized the way in which the university imposed furloughs when the first round was announced last spring, arguing that leaders should take even larger salary cuts than what administrators decided on.
Blank said UW-Madison is "even more progressive" this time around because the university is moving forward with a $15 minimum wage for hourly employees — something that had been in the works for a year but paused because of the pandemic.
The pay increase takes effect Jan. 17 and will primarily affect workers in custodial, animal care and food-service positions. It does not apply to temporary or student employees.
COVID-19 numbers
Also on Monday, Wisconsin health officials reported that more than 200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, a disturbing milestone as the virus continues to surge unabated across the state.
The Department of Health Services reported 2,883, newly confirmed cases on Monday. While that's the lowest daily tally since Oct. 11, it still brought the overall case count to 201,049.
The agency tweeted that it took seven-and-a-half months to reach 100,000 cases in Wisconsin and just 36 days to double that figure.
The department also reported that the virus was a factor in 10 more deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 1,788. In a bit of good news, only about 1% of all those infected have died.
As of Sunday, the state was fourth in the nation in per capita cases over the last two weeks with about 824 cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. North Dakota was first with 1,375 cases per 100,000 people.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a record 1,350 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday afternoon, including 329 in intensive care. A state field hospital in West Allis had four patients on Monday, according to the DHS.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?
Still, last-minute court rulings could mean results being delayed in Wisconsin by days.
Big margins in northern Wisconsin were critical to President Donald Trump's 2016 win in Wisconsin.
The few Wisconsin delegates who traveled to this week’s Republican National Convention in North Carolina said the event — which was downsized …
Only four of Wisconsin's 52 GOP delegates plan to attend the scaled-down Charlotte convention, while others will watch from home.
At one point, Baldwin was considered near the top of Biden's list of potential picks to run alongside him for the presidency this fall.
Kicking off the DNC on Wednesday from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Evers expressed regret that the convention, which shifted last week to a mostly online event due to COVID-19, could not be held in-person.
"As we all recognize, it’s not exactly what we thought it was going to be, but what we’ve been forced to deal with," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the first-of-its-kind convention.
In addition to once boasting more than 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars, Milwaukee's political bash also aimed to cleanse Democrats' palate of Trump's margin-thin victory over Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November.
Biden led by a 6-point margin among likely voters over Trump in a June Marquette poll.
Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.