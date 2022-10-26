UW-Madison alum Charlie Berens named 2022 winter commencement speaker

UW-Madison graduates only have to bring their caps and gowns to winter commencement later this year—Charlie Berens will be supplying the beef jerky and brandy.
The orange, yellow and green terrace chairs were packed up for winter on Monday.
Ope, not actually — he's joking on that one.
But Berens, a 2009 UW-Madison graduate, will be bringing his Midwestern flavor of comedy to the winter commencement, set for 10 a.m. Dec. 18.
In a video posted by UW-Madison's Twitter account, Berens thanked students for selecting him as the commencement speaker, coming to them "live from his garage." Senior class officers choose the speakers each year in conjunction with the chancellor's office.
"I just want to thank you so much for inviting me to be your commencement speaker at winter commencement this year," he said. "I'm bringing jerky and brandy for everyone ... until then, keep 'er movin', and watch out for deer, they're ruttin', OK?"
Berens has become a household name in Wisconsin following the launch of his online comedy show, "Manitowoc Minute," along with other sketch comedy videos shared on social media platforms that center around the Midwest experience.
Prior to his regional social media fame, Berens began his career working for MTV News' "Choose or Lose," won a regional Emmy for his reporting at Dallas-based station KDAF and worked for CBS Sports as the host for a gameshow, "You're So Money."
Senior class president Liam McLean said in a statement from the university that Berens is a "cultural ambassador" for Wisconsin.
“It is fitting to have him speak to our winter commencement graduates as his reach and our university grow in scope and status,” McLean said.
