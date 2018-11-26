The All Ways Forward fundraising campaign at UW-Madison received a significant boost Monday, with alumni John and Anne Oros committing $10 million to the campaign.
The announcement of the gift came from the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.
John and Anne Oros are chairs of the campaign, along with Ted and Mary Kellner.
"We're proud to be part of this campaign and proud that these funds can help meet the needs of the university now and into the future," said John Oros. "Anne and I feel strongly that now, more than ever, our faculty and our students need private support to help them reach their goals."
The primary designation of the gift will go to the Wisconsin School of Business, the Department of Communications Sciences and Disorders, the School of Social Work, UW Athletics and faculty excellence.
All Ways Forward is the main gift giving site for the UW Foundation
John and Anne Oros have degrees from UW-Madison and live in Ridgewood, New Jersey. John is managing director of a private equity firm in New York. He was named a distinguished business alumnus in 1999. Anne is on the board of trustees of Children's Aid and Family Services of New Jersey.