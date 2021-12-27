UW-Madison again ranks 8th in nation for research spending

UW-Madison retained its top-10 rank in research spending among hundreds of institutions, according to the latest figures released Monday by the National Science Foundation.
Since the federal agency started surveying universities on their research spending activity in the 1970s, UW-Madison ranked among the top five every year. But the university was bumped to sixth place in 2015 and fell even further, down to eighth, in 2018. Officials at the time attributed the drops to steep state budget cuts and the loss of senior faculty members.
The university retained its No. 8 rank in 2019 and again in the most recent rankings that includes 915 public and private institutions who responded to the survey in the 2020 fiscal year.
While the rankings may sound like simply bragging rights, the numbers are closely watched by institutions. The higher a university ranks, the easier it is to attract the brightest minds, build more cutting-edge facilities and compete for additional research money.
With nearly $1.4 billion in annual research spending, up 5.1% from the previous year, UW-Madison vice chancellor for research and graduate education Steve Ackerman said in a statement that the university "continues to be an innovation leader."
Nearly half of UW-Madison's research money comes from the federal government, with additional support coming from other sources such as the state and local government, nonprofit organizations and foundations that support the university.
Seven institutions spent more than UW-Madison in the most recent survey: Johns Hopkins University; the University of Michigan; the University of California-San Francisco; the University of Pennsylvania; the University of Washington; UC-San Diego and UCLA. Rounding out the top 10 were Harvard University and Stanford University.
The university's level of industry research continues to significantly lag behind these schools. Business funding among others ranged between $50 million at Harvard University and $176 million at the University of Pennsylvania. UW-Madison spent about $30 million.
Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer shares her favorite stories of 2021
After a bruising year brimming with horrific headlines, the first story I wrote in 2021 was filled with optimism for the year ahead: UW-Madison received its first COVID-19 vaccines.
The pandemic continued to be a throughline for me (and most every reporter on the planet) this year. I chronicled COVID-19's toll on students' mental health, wrote about the anxiety faculty had in returning to face-to-face classes amid the surging delta variant and reported on the varying vaccination strategies across schools.
One of my favorite stories was following a set of quadruplets through their first semester of college. Each of them attended a different institution yet they all started school from their childhood home.
In another feature story, I wrote about a UW-Madison nursing student overcoming almost insurmountable odds to earn her bachelor's degree this spring.
One of my more simple story ideas was talking to six Madisonians — a nurse, firefighter, professor, pastor, funeral director and public health employee — on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic about how COVID-19 had disrupted their lives. I'm grateful to each of them for sharing their personal stories with readers.
A more complex story involved reviewing thousands of pages of emails and records to reconstruct the first two weeks of September 2020 at UW-Madison, a time when COVID-19 cases exploded and employees scrambled to respond.
More than one hundred of my 170-some stories so far this year touched on COVID-19 in some way or another. Here's hoping for fewer virus-related stories in 2022! And thanks to State Journal subscribers for supporting my work as one of Wisconsin's few higher education reporters.
