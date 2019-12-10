UW-Madison academic staff pass resolution opposing UW presidential search committee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cross, who was present at the ASA meeting Monday, spoke in support of diversifying the committee.

“It’s one thing to hear the voices in a committee. You’ll hear this comment that ‘we’re out there listening,’” Cross said. “They are ... And they will do their very best to do the right thing. But that’s not the issue. Those voices aren’t at the table. They’re informing the table, and I think that there’s a distinction.”

Following backlash from faculty and staff, students and legislators, Petersen said in an email statement in November that “we are confident in the credentials of the individuals serving on the committee."

"It is vitally important that all interested parties have an opportunity to express their thoughts and to engage," Petersen said at a board meeting Dec. 6. "To that end, we’ve already started hosting listening sessions to engage and gather input from faculty, staff and other university stakeholders and all Wisconsin citizens who have an interest in this search."

The board will also hold listening sessions throughout the month with budget officers, diversity officers and student governance leaders, Petersen added.