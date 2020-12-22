UW leader pledges return to in-person learning this spring

A top University of Wisconsin System official said Monday that students will be allowed to return to campus for the spring semester and take more in-person courses, hoping that more robust COVID-19 testing will help stave off the outbreaks that forced the system to turn to online-only instruction a few weeks into the fall semester.

Meanwhile at the state Capitol, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders continued to squabble over a new COVID-19 relief package, with Evers offering what he called a compromise proposal and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos accusing the governor of walking away from the table.

UW Board of Regents President Andrew Petersen said he expects students to be able to return to their schools safely. The system plans to test students living in dorms for the disease at least once a week. Students living off-campus and faculty and staff will be tested at least once every two weeks. UW-Madison, the system's flagship school, will test all students twice a week.

Regents want to see more in-person classes than schools offered in the fall, saying such instruction is far preferable to online learning or a hybrid model, he said. Chancellors will work with faculty to determine how best to implement in-person instruction, he said.