The number of freshmen enrolled at UW-Madison this fall is the largest in the 170-year history of Wisconsin’s flagship university.
UW-Madison welcomed 6,862 freshmen, for a class of 2022 that’s 3.8 percent bigger than last year’s class of 6,610.
The record number of freshmen enrolled were from a record 42,741 applicants, or more than 7,000 more than applied for fall 2017.
The number of underrepresented students of color admitted as UW-Madison freshmen is also at an all-time high, or 748. There were 715 such students last fall.
Underrepresented students include those who identify as African-American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian or Southeast Asian-American.
“We are very happy with what this talented freshmen class says about our teaching and research reputation both at home and abroad,” Steve Hahn, vice provost for enrollment management, said in a university news release on Monday.
Total enrollment at UW-Madison grew to 44,413, up from 43,820 last year.
Undergraduate enrollment increased to 30,361 from 29,931 a year ago. The 2018 enrollment is the largest since 1986.
The numbers are drawn from a census the university conducts on the 10th day of classes.
The university committed itself to Wisconsin families three years ago, saying each incoming freshmen class would include at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents. This year’s class has 3,659.
The freshmen class includes students from 43 countries outside of the United States, 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, and 47 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.