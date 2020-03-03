UW Faculty Senate approves potential for 'professor of practice' title, with some push-back

“This will help us to secure faculty who come from the industry and are current with the needs of our students,” Graves said. “Everyone understands exactly what it means — the holder of such a position doesn’t bear a Ph.D., but rather is a member of the faculty by virtue of their extraordinary professional experience and their stature within the industry.”

African Cultural Studies professor Damon Sajnani, conversely, expressed concern that the title may be murky.

Though the new title definitely has merits on the departmental level, Sajnani said, he was also wary that it may create confusion and “dilute” differences between teaching positions. He questioned what exactly the “professor of practice” title entails and how to distinguish, for instance, between someone with a master’s degree in the fine arts who can be a tenure-track professor and someone with the same degree who is a professor of practice.

In response, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said that the title is not a reflection of an instructor’s degree, but rather their experiential background.

