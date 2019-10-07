For the past eight months, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has spearheaded efforts to collect data and speak with students, faculty and staff about its sustainability performance. On Monday, the university’s Office of Sustainability announced the fruits of its labor, reporting that it earned a silver rating through the national Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank said a silver rating is an “intermediate step, not an ending” and typical for a first rating received by large universities like UW-Madison.
The rating “recognizes we’re doing a lot of good things already, but also recognizes that we can do better,” Blank said. “And we want to do better.”
The announcement marks UW-Madison’s first year participating in the STARS program, an international rating framework administered by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. The STARS tool allows colleges and universities to self-report sustainability data to receive a performance rating of bronze, silver, gold or platinum. 974 institutions are registered with the STARS reporting tool, including 10 other University of Wisconsin campuses.
UW-Madison joins 141other institutions — or about 42percent of schools that have ratings, as of Oct. 7 — that also have the silverrating. A STARS rating is valid for three years, but director of sustainability Missy Nergard said UW-Madison hopes to submit a new report within two years.
“When I first started I was using the example of ‘We don’t even know where we are on the map, so it’s really hard for us to project where we’re going to go next,’” Nergard said in a Monday interview at the Discovery Building. “Now that we have our STARS report back, we have the information we need. We know where we are on the map.”
Blank first announced the Office of Sustainability’s plans to participate in STARS in February, launching a working group to collect sustainability data and prepare the hundred-plus page report. The group, led by sustainability analyst Alex Frank, submitted the report in the summer. Frank said the data working group served as a “sounding board” during the process, involving direct input from students and faculty while collecting data.
Laurent Heller, vice chancellor for finance and administration, highlighted sustainability efforts on campus, such as public transportation for students and the Ticket to Take Out Program, which launched in 2018 and eliminated the need for 368,000 disposable containers at dining locations in its first year. For Frank, the commitment to reducing water use on campus was particularly noteworthy.
The office also plans to form a Sustainability Advisory Council with stakeholders and partners across and outside campus to continue improving its sustainability efforts. It is currently examining best practices from comparable institutions and gathering student and faculty input for the council, she told The Capital Times. Moving forward, Nergard hopes to better understand how the university impacts the local community.
“We are part of this community, and what we buy, what we dispose of, how we operate — it impacts people’s lives. And I want to make sure that we do it more effectively,” she said.