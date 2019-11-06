University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank welcomed attendees at the school’s 20th annual Diversity Forum on Tuesday by encouraging them to leave with “a new sense of the role you can play in making the University of Wisconsin a more diverse and a more inclusive place.”
More than 1,100 faculty, administrators and students gathered in Union South for the event's first day.
The forum, titled “Building Bridges to a Better Future,” was introduced by Blank, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Patrick Sims and American Indian Studies curriculum coordinator Omar Poler in an overflowing Varsity Hall. Panel discussions and breakout sessions will last through Wednesday.
Before separating for breakout sessions, attendees listened to a keynote address by John Quiñones, ABC news correspondent best known for hosting “What Would You Do?” He shared his experiences growing up in a low-income family in San Antonio, Texas, and the difficulties and racism he faced while pursuing his childhood dream of becoming a television reporter.
Quiñones recalled winning his first Emmy after posing as an undercover dishwasher to expose a restaurant owner who wasn’t compensating his undocumented, Hispanic employees. The Spanish he was once scolded for speaking became the very asset that led him to his dream job at ABC, and it was the irony of this experience that led Quiñones to realize the need for more diverse, bilingual journalists.
“People are always talking about building higher walls in our country, when in my humble opinion, we should be building stronger bridges,” Quiñones said.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions about topics ranging from First Nations and LGBTQ+ issues to generational stereotypes. Speakers, both external and from the university, will also offer insights at town hall discussions and panel discussions.
The priorities of the forum every year are to “update, educate and activate,” said Mary Carr Lee, communications director for diversity, equity and educational achievement.
In the spirit of this goal, Blank offered an update on recent university initiatives, including the Our Shared Future plaque, which was present at the event and was dedicated in June to recognize the Ho-Chunk land on which the school is built. She also said the university is taking steps to communicate with students after a promotional Homecoming video in October excluded students of color.
“We support our students’ exercise of their free speech rights,” Blank said. “We are listening and talking to them about their concerns and what they want to see change.”
The forum represents a year’s worth of collaboration and planning, Lee said. DDEAA works closely with the campus diversity and climate committee to conduct campus surveys, develop topics and vet speakers each year.
Registration was capped at 1,300 people, which represents an increase from previous years and success in getting the campus “to take a day or two out and reflect on key issues,” she added.
“These are issues that affect every university in the country, every high school in the country, every community in the country,” Lee said. “We bring together leading experts to help us lead the way.”