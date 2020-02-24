UW departments expand Native programming around touring Our Shared Future marker

The Law School, which will host the marker from Feb. 24 to March 9 in its student atrium, already has a “really rich history” of Native teaching, said associate dean for alumni relations and external affairs Jini Jasti.

She said part of the grant will help expand programming that already exists — such as a pro bono caravan trip to provide advising to people around Wisconsin, or the annual Coming Together of Peoples Conference, run by the Indian Law Students Association. But the school will also take new steps to bring indigenous law into a required property class for all first-year students and host speakers for a tribal feast and discussion about treaty rights.

“We thought this would be really unique and special, especially because when the marker was first announced and unveiled, it lived right outside the Law School,” Jisti said. “It seemed natural to apply for the grant and figure out ways we could expand the program and have these things fall into the academic setting.”

The School of Pharmacy also hopes to bring and keep a greater focus on Native populations into its coursework, said its associate dean for diversity and inclusion Lisa Imhoff.