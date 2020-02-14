UW climate activists join nationwide demands for fossil fuel divestment with Bascom Hall 'die-in'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WSCAC formed last year with the goal of creating an alliance of environmental groups across campus. So far, it has primarily focused on building a strong infrastructure, “tapping into the knowledge and work” that’s already been done by various organizations, Makowski said.

Advisory board member Emiliana Almanza Lopez said the goal was to engage the public and grab attention. Especially as "a state figurehead," the university can promote broader structural change, she said.

"By removing our money from the fossil fuel industry's hands, the university will be making a public statement," Lopez said. "This would show that the university does not condone the continued degradation of land and communities that these companies profit from."

In recent months, WSCAC has declared climate action — including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting Wisconsin's natural resources — one of its three major demands. But students also hope to examine climate change through its other goals of greater transparency and climate justice, or acknowledging climate change as a social justice issue.