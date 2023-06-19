A UW-Madison choir group founded in the late 19th century that brought together students, alumni and community members has been disbanded as the university seeks to shift resources to more student-centric offerings.

The School of Music announced this month that it would no longer offer the UW Choral Union, also known as the Madison Choral Union, starting in the fall semester.

Founded in 1893 and predating the School of Music, the Choral Union consisted of UW-Madison students — often those who were not music majors — alumni and community members who would perform a classical selection at the end of each semester with the school’s Symphony Orchestra.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said the decision to end the UW Choral Union was a curriculum-based decision based on where the School of Music could best use its resources, including a non-auditioned student group.

“UW-Madison is deeply grateful for the presence of the Choral Union over its long history on campus. The group’s unique composition brought together students with community members and created beautiful music and performances,” Lucas said. “Like all academic curricular offerings on campus, the core focus of our choral programs is likewise on maximizing opportunities for UW students.”

But some Choral Union members say the decision to end the Choral Union is short-sighted and a mistake.

Jessica Hotz joined the Choral Union as a freshman at UW-Madison in 1992 on the recommendation of her high school choir teacher. Now a teacher herself, albeit not in music, Hotz said she took inspiration from the two long-tenured conductors she sang under, Robert Fountain and Beverly Taylor, as she watched how they interacted with the choir and the community.

During rehearsals this semester, Hotz said she sensed that instructors didn’t value the group.

“There have been times when I have been standing and singing next to former students, and had other former students in the orchestra, and then had other people that I worked with in the choir with me,” Hotz said. “It’s the Wisconsin Idea, that’s really what it’s about. It’s that idea of having the university and the community be together and respect one another.”

For Alice Williams, singing in the Choral Union had been a goal of hers upon moving back to Madison.

She’d performed alongside the Choral Union as a French horn player in the Symphony Orchestra while enrolled at UW-Madison decades ago. When she retired three years ago and moved to Madison to be closer to her son and grandchildren, Williams saw this as her opportunity to sing with the group.

Williams only got to perform one concert, this spring, as the other was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Williams worries the decision to end a 130-year-old program didn’t consider the history of the group or the importance of it to the larger community.

“A bigger thing that the older people contribute to the group is that we are showing these young people that is music is a lifelong pursuit, and learning is a lifelong pursuit,” she said. “What greater lesson can a university provide than that of supporting a lifetime of learning because you can’t learn everything you need to know in college?”

