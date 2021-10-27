University of Wisconsin System campuses will follow federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The University of Wisconsin System announced Wednesday that it will comply with an executive order issued by President Joe Biden more than six weeks ago requiring federal contractors to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
“We cannot afford to jeopardize millions of dollars in federal contracts, which are integral to our academic and research missions," interim System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement. "Therefore, we intend to be in compliance with the federal executive order on vaccine mandates.”
The System's announcement that its employees would be subject to the mandate comes on the last possible day for employees to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, the deadline Biden set in the order. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine have until Nov. 3 to get their first shot and those getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine must do so by Nov. 24.
Biden's Sept. 9 order has compelled colleges across the country to announce vaccine requirements, even in some conservative states where governors and legislators oppose vaccine mandates.
It was not immediately clear whether the System considered the order to apply broadly to all employees, including student employees. Biden's order covers not only people directly paid by federal contracts, but also anyone who works to support them, such as those in human resources, billing and legal departments.
The American Council on Education, a national organization representing colleges across the country, has said in its guidance that the federal order "will extend to many faculty and staff with no connection to any federal contract. Indeed, at many institutions they may cover most or all employees."
The three largest universities in Kansas have announced they will comply. So has the University of Alabama System, which cited the potential financial repercussions of ignoring the order.
But the Chronicle of Higher Education reported that some colleges are interpreting the mandate narrowly. Officials at the public university systems in Texas and Tennessee said they are studying which specific employees have work related to federal contracts that would be covered under the order.
The Wisconsin Technical College System doesn't believe the mandate broadly applies to its schools, though officials are continuing to assess whether "the very small number of training contracts" colleges may have with the federal government would affect them, spokesperson Conor Smyth said.
This story will be updated.
Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality
To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.
Curbside pickup and e-commerce are here to stay, but storekeepers can put away the disinfectant wipes.
Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.
Sponsored Content: As the Princeton Club successfully prepared for the safe return of its members during the pandemic, it also planned for a brighter, cutting-edge future in which people place an even stronger emphasis on their health and fitness.
"It's actually ... not so hard to change people's confidence so long as they are out and able to evidence other people doing the kinds of things that maybe people were doing before the pandemic."
As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from OpenVault.
The River Food Pantry wants to expand, United Way of Dane County is hoping for increased donations while Habitat for Humanity of Dane County wants to build more homes but is concerned about the rising costs of building materials.
Sponsored Content: Grieving the loss of a loved one is difficult enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided Cress Funeral and Cremation Service with a demanding new challenge; how to best serve families while protecting public health.
Experts say cities need to get creative by converting some ground-floor space to apartments, private offices or popup stores.
Some Madison-area restaurant owners that developed online restaurant concepts during the pandemic say the experiments paid off.
Federal aid and investment gains helped offset losses from halted procedures and a decline in routine care.
Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus.
As one of the smallest brewpubs in the state, the pandemic almost shuttered the business. But the owner has a new knee, new beer and a new outdoor patio along East Washington Avenue.
"In other countries, being a butcher, sausage maker or master meat crafter has great prestige."
Sponsored Content: Up Close & Musical® is a program of the Madison Symphony Orchestra that delivers the foundations of music to Dane County elementary schools each year.
The Overture Center for the Arts shut off programming cold when the pandemic hit -- but now shows are being re-booked and Overture hopes to re-open its doors in September.
Kanopy Dance plans to bring long-distance guest artists into the studio via streaming to enhance in-person instruction.
Sponsored Content: Steps to consider to prepare your financial portfolio
"I love not having to wander around a store. For me drive up shopping really works."
The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The commo…