UW campuses spent down 56% of tuition balances since tuition freeze began

Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, chairman of of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, said he didn't know what specific dollar amount would cross into fiscally irresponsible territory, but called the downward trend of the System’s tuition fund balances an "issue" that deserves a closer look.

"Those (tuition fund balance) levels are getting down there," he said. "I’m a businessman, and you have to have enough money to have cash flow. You need enough money to draw on to pay the bills."

Not a 'slush fund'

A political firestorm erupted in the spring of 2013 when a state audit showed the System accumulated and held hundreds of millions of unspent tuition money while raising tuition 5.5%, the maximum allowed by law at the time, for six years in a row.

"You have embarrassed the state of Wisconsin," Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who is now speaker of the Assembly, told the System president and UW-Madison chancellor at the time.

Cross began his post as System president less than a year later. His finance office put together detailed annual reports showing how much money is left over at the end of each fiscal year across thousands of System accounts and how dollars would be spent.