UW campuses planning for fall semester to be 'as close to normal as possible'

UW-Madison student Macy Saunders' schedule this school year has been entirely online — no face-to-face or hybrid classes.

It's made for a tough transition for the sophomore, who transferred to the university last fall to study conservation biology, considers herself to be a hands-on learner and has yet to take a class in an academic building.

"I'm just ready to get to actually enjoy the campus and meet people," she said Thursday after getting tested for COVID-19, one of the only activities that brings her to campus.

Saunders and thousands of other students growing increasingly weary of online learning received a dose of cautious optimism when the University of Wisconsin System announced that it anticipates at least 75% of classes on each UW campus will be taught fully face-to-face or in a hybrid format this fall.

"I want students to come back and enjoy their college years," interim System President Tommy Thompson said at a Thursday news conference. "It’s been tough on the students this year. I want to make sure we get back to as close to normal as possible."

Meeting the 75% benchmark would represent a significant change from how classes are currently being delivered.