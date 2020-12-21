UW campuses may serve as COVID-19 vaccine distribution hubs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There’s no reason to believe we can't provide that same service with personnel and vaccines on our campuses," he told the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday. "I think we just have some really strategic advantages. You wouldn't think the UW System, which (the) primary mission is education delivery, would become a vaccine distribution center, but we’ve got huge physical assets in 13 regions of the state."

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a Friday interview that she hopes at-risk staff — such as those working in dining halls and dorms, as well as instructors teaching in-person — would receive vaccinations sometime in the spring semester. What that timeline looks like and what percentage of the campus community will be vaccinated by fall, however, remains to be seen.

"My greatest hope, and I have no idea where we're going to be in place to accomplish this, is that by next fall, we actually are going to have enough vaccines that we can make sure that not only our full community of faculty and staff are vaccinated, but that any students who arrive on campus and are willing to take the vaccine will be vaccinated as well," she said.

Community testing