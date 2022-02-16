UW campuses may drop mask mandate as soon as March 1

University of Wisconsin System campuses intend to drop their mask mandates as soon as March 1, officials announced Wednesday.
Citing a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases across the state, System President Tommy Thompson is working with chancellors to phase out the requirement no later than spring break, which at UW-Madison begins March 12.
The lifting of campuses' mask mandates will mark a significant change in UW's pandemic response. Masks were required indoors for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year and have been throughout this school year, too. The safety measure has brought a sense of comfort to many instructors.
Thompson pointed to campuses' high vaccination rates as another reason to drop the mask mandates. More than 95% of the campus community is vaccinated at UW-Madison.
Campus testing will remain available and campus officials will adjust policies as needed if circumstances change, Thompson said. Students and staff can still wear a mask if they wish.
In the three weeks since the spring semester started at UW-Madison, the university has reported close to 900 cases, according to UW's COVID-19 dashboard. That is likely an undercount because individuals who test positive using an at-home antigen test kit are not required to report their results to University Health Services.
This story will be updated.
