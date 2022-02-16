UW campuses may drop mask mandate as soon as March 1

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Wisconsin System campuses intend to drop their mask mandates as soon as March 1, officials announced Wednesday.

Citing a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases across the state, System President Tommy Thompson is working with chancellors to phase out the requirement no later than spring break, which at UW-Madison begins March 12.

The lifting of campuses' mask mandates will mark a significant change in UW's pandemic response. Masks were required indoors for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year and have been throughout this school year, too. The safety measure has brought a sense of comfort to many instructors.

Thompson pointed to campuses' high vaccination rates as another reason to drop the mask mandates. More than 95% of the campus community is vaccinated at UW-Madison. 

Campus testing will remain available and campus officials will adjust policies as needed if circumstances change, Thompson said. Students and staff can still wear a mask if they wish.

In the three weeks since the spring semester started at UW-Madison, the university has reported close to 900 cases, according to UW's COVID-19 dashboard. That is likely an undercount because individuals who test positive using an at-home antigen test kit are not required to report their results to University Health Services.

This story will be updated.

6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison

The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.

Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling. 

COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.

Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.

