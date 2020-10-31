UW campuses grapple with whether reopening led to community spread of COVID-19

“The study does provide some compelling evidence that at least some transmission in this area of Wisconsin moved from young people to older people,” Michaud wrote in an email. “(But) I think it’s probably premature to say this theory is proven beyond a doubt."

O'Connor also urged caution, saying he could not draw the conclusion that the return of the students directly caused the outbreak at a skilled nursing facility. For example, a nursing home employee could have attended a party hosted by an infectious college student.

Kenny said he is confident in the direction of the outbreak, from the community into the nursing homes, due to the timing of the outbreaks, the pattern of changes in the genetic fingerprint of the virus and because these facilities have been locked down to visitors for months. Saying with 100% certainty that any particular person's death could have been avoided had it not been for students is trickier. Still, he sees the college campuses as the main amplifier for widespread transmission within the community.

"If you're in the business of running a campus and defending that against liability, there will always be a way that you can wave your hands around any kind of a statistical argument," he said. "I think the college campuses are likely a very big piece of what we're seeing right now."