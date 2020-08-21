UW campuses forge ahead in reopening this fall despite growing COVID-19 concerns

That decision, however, would not be exclusively hers to make.

"This is not entirely in our hands," she said. "The System has made it quite clear they are going to be involved.”

Thompson, who served as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush, said Friday that he has a threshold in mind for when a COVID-19 outbreak would trigger campuses to shut down, but he's not saying what it is.

And though Blank and other UW-Madison leaders dispute the idea that money is driving the decision to reopen, the financial implications of shutting down campuses were openly discussed at Thursday's UW Board of Regents meeting.

Asked by one regent about how student enrollment looked for the fall, Thompson said, "We won’t know for sure until next week when they have to pay the bill." System spokesman Mark Pitsch declined to clarify whether this referred to tuition or housing payments.

During a discussion that same day on the System potentially borrowing up to $1 billion as a financial cushion for campuses to weather through the pandemic, Regent Bob Atwell said he was uneasy about borrowing a large sum as a substitute "to make up for a lack of courage and execution on keeping our students on campus."