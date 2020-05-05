UW campuses, except Madison, consider dropping SAT and ACT scores due to COVID-19

An anxiety-inducing admissions requirement — the dreaded standardized test scores — could be temporarily scrapped at most University of Wisconsin campuses over the next two school years.
UW System President Ray Cross will ask the UW Board of Regents Thursday to temporarily suspend a policy requiring applicants to submit ACT or SAT results in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year to all UW campuses except UW-Madison, according to meeting materials.
If approved, most System institutions would follow in the footsteps of a growing number of universities across the country who have temporarily waived the testing requirement amid coronavirus uncertainty.
Colleges that have adjusted their admissions policies argue that it is an unfair burden on students to take timed tests in these extraordinary circumstances.
The National Association for College Admission Counseling urged colleges and universities last week to reassess their standardized testing policies after testing companies proposed offering at-home exams, a solution that education experts say disproportionately affects lower-income and underrepresented students who may not have internet access or a quiet space at home to take the test.
The University of California system announced on March 31 that it was suspending the standardized test requirement for first-year applicants in the fall 2021 admission cycle. Large flagship universities, such as the University of Washington and University of Oregon, also announced testing changes.
Hundreds of other universities across the country dropped testing requirements even before COVID-19 arrived. About a third of Wisconsin's private colleges scrapped ACT or SAT requirements, many of which made the move in recent years.
Test-optional advocates say eliminating the requirement evens the playing field for lower-income students, pointing to research that found institutions who dropped ACT or SAT mandates saw increases in the number of minority, low-income and first-generation students applying.
The potential suspension of the testing requirement comes on the heels of other steps that System has taken to ease the application process for students, including cutting the $50 application fee in half at all campuses except Madison and accepting unofficial transcripts. At the System's two-year branch campuses, the application fee will be waived entirely if students apply June 5-15.
This story will be updated.
