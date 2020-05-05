UW campuses, except Madison, consider dropping SAT and ACT scores due to COVID-19

The University of California system announced on March 31 that it was suspending the standardized test requirement for first-year applicants in the fall 2021 admission cycle. Large flagship universities, such as the University of Washington and University of Oregon, also announced testing changes.

Hundreds of other universities across the country dropped testing requirements even before COVID-19 arrived. About a third of Wisconsin's private colleges scrapped ACT or SAT requirements, many of which made the move in recent years.

Test-optional advocates say eliminating the requirement evens the playing field for lower-income students, pointing to research that found institutions who dropped ACT or SAT mandates saw increases in the number of minority, low-income and first-generation students applying.