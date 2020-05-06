UW campuses, except Madison, consider dropping SAT and ACT requirement due to COVID-19 pandemic

UW-Madison, however, will continue its longstanding policy requiring applicants to submit scores. It’s unclear whether the university requested exclusion from the proposed policy or if the directive came from UW System leaders. Spokespersons for both the System and UW-Madison did not respond to an email inquiry seeking clarification.

Hundreds of other universities across the country dropped testing requirements even before COVID-19 arrived. About a third of Wisconsin’s private colleges have scrapped ACT or SAT requirements, many in recent years.

Test-optional advocates say eliminating the requirement evens the playing field for lower-income students, pointing to research that found institutions that dropped ACT or SAT mandates saw increases in the number of minority, low-income and first-generation students applying.

Those in favor of testing requirements, including the organizations that administer the tests, say the exams are a good predictor of college readiness.

The potential suspension of the testing requirement at all campuses but Madison comes on the heels of other steps the System has taken to ease the application process for students. These include accepting unofficial transcripts and cutting the $50 application fee in half at all campuses except Madison. At the System’s two-year branch campuses, the application fee will be waived entirely if students apply between June 5 and June 15.

