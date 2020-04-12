UW campuses emptied by COVID-19 anticipate a minimum $170 million loss this semester

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Wisconsin System forecasts a $170 million financial hit for the spring semester alone, an estimate that will likely grow as campuses grapple with the broader economic fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figure is the first System-wide estimate of the coronavirus-related financial fallout for its 26 campuses and represents a short-term snapshot in time. Robert Cramer, System vice president of administration, cautioned that the number is conservative and evolving day by day.

The estimate, which does not take into account state or federal relief money, includes the cost of issuing refunds for on-campus parking, dining and housing refunds, along with technology purchases to move classes online, payments to student employees who abruptly lost their jobs and losses in athletic revenues.

“Part of what makes this so unprecedented is it is cutting across everything that universities do,” Cramer said during a video news conference Friday.

The System will receive $47 million from Congress to help stay solvent — a little more than a quarter of the financial loss officials project for this semester alone.