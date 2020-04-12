UW campuses emptied by COVID-19 anticipate a minimum $170 million loss this semester

The University of Wisconsin System forecasts a $170 million financial hit for the spring semester alone, an estimate that will likely grow as campuses grapple with the broader economic fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The figure is the first System-wide estimate of the coronavirus-related financial fallout for its 26 campuses and represents a short-term snapshot in time. Robert Cramer, System vice president of administration, cautioned that the number is conservative and evolving day by day.
The estimate, which does not take into account state or federal relief money, includes the cost of issuing refunds for on-campus parking, dining and housing refunds, along with technology purchases to move classes online, payments to student employees who abruptly lost their jobs and losses in athletic revenues.
“Part of what makes this so unprecedented is it is cutting across everything that universities do,” Cramer said during a video news conference Friday.
The System will receive $47 million from Congress to help stay solvent — a little more than a quarter of the financial loss officials project for this semester alone.
How state funding fits into the financial picture is unclear at this point. The System asked lawmakers for $59 million in immediate emergency relief, but fiscal hawks may be even less inclined to boost state spending with the pandemic leading to less tax revenue than expected. Some Republican lawmakers suggested Friday that it is unfair for state employees to continue to be paid while private businesses suffer and lay off workers.
Other sources of revenue campuses have come to rely on — research grants, fundraising dollars, income from university investments and endowments — will almost certainly take a hit as well.
“The concerns I’ve heard from colleges and universities can be categorized as all of the above,” said Thomas Harnisch, vice president of government relations for the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association. “This is the biggest crisis in modern history for American higher education.”
The organization, which represents state university leaders across the country including the UW System, has pressed Congress for money to offset universities’ losses. The stimulus package recently passed was “woefully inadequate” to address the deep budget holes states will soon face, he said.
Higher education is one of the first areas states turn to for cuts during recessions. For example, Missouri’s governor froze $180 million in state spending earlier this month, with 40% of the cuts hitting universities and community colleges.
A time of recession is all the more reason to fund higher education, Harnisch said. Colleges train people to develop different skill sets that lead to well-paying jobs.
The System’s $170 million estimated loss in a single semester could pack a quicker, harder punch than the $250 million cut in state funding that campuses absorbed over a two-year period — a budget reduction from which some chancellors say they are still recovering.
The $250 million loss during the 2015-17 state budget cycle led to hundreds of layoffs, buyouts and vacancies. At UW-Madison, the cut reduced student employment opportunities, halted the hiring of more student advisers and prevented the expansion of high-demand programs, such as nursing, where qualified applicants are rejected simply because there aren’t enough seats available.
The System and some campuses have already imposed some cost-cutting measures in recent weeks, such as hiring freezes and pausing of construction projects.
As for employee reductions or furloughs, Cramer said the focus is on getting through the semester.
“As we see how the finances for this semester appear to be shaping up, we’ll have to decide what do we need to do going forward,” he said.
Campus breakdown
UW-Madison estimates a $100 million loss based on the assumption that operations return to normal by early summer. The number will almost certainly increase as the university announced further restrictions in recent days that weren’t captured in their estimate.
For example, UW-Madison on Friday announced that cancellation of all on-campus events and meetings through May 15 will now extend through June 30. And the university said Tuesday that all in-person summer programs and camps are now off the table. A spokesman on Friday was unable to provide an estimate on revenue lost from canceled camps and summer programs.
One potentially bright spot for UW-Madison: The number of accepted students submitting deposits to hold their spot for the fall semester appears to be “on target,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a Monday faculty committee meeting.
The admission’s office, however, is running a much longer wait list than it typically would because the pandemic’s effect on enrollment is unclear, she said. The university expects “very few” international students because of visa problems and it may also see a decline in the number of out-of-state students. On the other hand, UW-Madison’s in-state tuition rate may appeal to more Wisconsin students who normally would have looked to attend college elsewhere.
“We’re operating in a huge fog of uncertainty right now,” Blank told the committee.
Other UW campuses face even larger enrollment challenges. And while the System’s breakdown of financial estimates shows other universities bracing for a much smaller financial loss compared to UW-Madison, the smaller institutions almost always bear the brunt of state budget cuts.
Regional campuses don’t have access to the same pipeline of out-of-state students who pay a higher tuition rate, Harnisch said. They have nowhere near the number of wealthy donors, they serve a larger pool of low-income students and they lack the economies of scale that a flagship university has.
The looming question for chancellors: Can students return to campus in August?
There’s no set date by which campuses need to make those decisions, Cramer said. It’s something college officials will monitor over the next 30 days under the hope and expectation that normal operations resume in the fall.
