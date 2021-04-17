UW branch campuses 'at risk of closure' under bill giving tech colleges more freedom

Wisconsin technical colleges could more easily establish general education degree programs under a Republican bill that the University of Wisconsin System says would threaten the existence of some of its smallest campuses.
The bill introduced earlier this month would eliminate a longstanding requirement that technical colleges receive approval from the UW Board of Regents before starting associate degree programs in arts and sciences on their campuses.
Of the state's 16 technical colleges, just six offer such two-year programs, which are the most common stepping stone for students to go on to a four-year university and earn a bachelor's degree. Other technical colleges have tried establishing the programs in recent years but have historically received rare support from the UW System.
That's because the System's small branch campuses offer the same two-year programs. Allowing more technical colleges to start their own could cut into branch campus enrollment, which has suffered steep losses in recent years.
"There's like a turf war going on to fill seats," said Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, who leads the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities.
The bill, backed by eight Republican state senators, was referred to the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges last week. It’s co-sponsored by Murphy and more than two dozen other Republican representatives.
A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers didn’t respond to a request for comment on the bill. The technical college system asked for the measure in its 2021-23 budget request but Evers didn't include it in his own budget proposal.
Regardless of whether the bill passes, it highlights stark differences in how the two systems view the future of higher education in Wisconsin.
Nine of the 13 branch campuses this fall had a headcount enrollment of 500 or fewer students. Demographics show even fewer students graduating from Wisconsin high schools between 2025 and 2030.
UW System officials were blunt in their assessment of the bill: "Many UWS branch campuses could be at risk of closure" if the bill became law, officials wrote in a memo to lawmakers.
At a Regents meeting this month, interim System President Tommy Thompson voiced concern about "potential expensive and duplicative programming" that could result without UW consultation and approval.
The technical college system, however, doesn't see itself in competition with UW. President Morna Foy views the bill as a way to create new education pipelines for people who aren't pursuing education beyond high school.
For example, a returning veteran interested in earning an associate arts degree might find a technical college, where the average student age is 32, more appealing than a UW branch campus. A veteran living in Madison could easily enroll at Madison Area Technical College, but a veteran based in Waukesha or Wausau couldn't pursue the degree because neither Waukesha County Technical College nor Northcentral Technical College offer associate arts degree programs.
“I am more convinced than ever that this is the right thing for students," Foy said in a statement. "Based on the input we’ve received from dozens of employers, local economic development agencies, and K-12 and (other) higher education partners, I believe it’s also the right thing for the communities we serve.”
In another clash between the two systems, UW is exploring consolidation of branch campuses and technical colleges because many are in close proximity to another. Details on which school would absorb the other, whether it would be systemwide or on a case-by-case basis and what operations would merge is still being discussed.
The idea hasn't been embraced by the technical college system, which sees its existing setup with each school closely linked to the community and its employers as working well.