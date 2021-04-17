UW branch campuses 'at risk of closure' under bill giving tech colleges more freedom

A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers didn’t respond to a request for comment on the bill. The technical college system asked for the measure in its 2021-23 budget request but Evers didn't include it in his own budget proposal.

Regardless of whether the bill passes, it highlights stark differences in how the two systems view the future of higher education in Wisconsin.

Nine of the 13 branch campuses this fall had a headcount enrollment of 500 or fewer students. Demographics show even fewer students graduating from Wisconsin high schools between 2025 and 2030.

UW System officials were blunt in their assessment of the bill: "Many UWS branch campuses could be at risk of closure" if the bill became law, officials wrote in a memo to lawmakers.

At a Regents meeting this month, interim System President Tommy Thompson voiced concern about "potential expensive and duplicative programming" that could result without UW consultation and approval.

The technical college system, however, doesn't see itself in competition with UW. President Morna Foy views the bill as a way to create new education pipelines for people who aren't pursuing education beyond high school.