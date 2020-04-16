UW Board of Regents to take up furlough policies as COVID-19 pandemic costs grow

The University of Wisconsin System may consider furloughing some of its 39,000 employees as financial losses related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic mount and uncertainty looms over when campuses can return to normal operations.
The executive committee of the UW Board of Regents will meet Thursday to consider granting UW System President Ray Cross and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank the authority to create furlough policies, the first step in executing mandatory unpaid leave for employees.
A summary of the proposed policy amendment said furlough policies will “provide options” to address the financial hit campuses face.
System officials conservatively estimate the revenue losses and additional costs related to the pandemic will tally roughly $170 million for the spring semester alone. Some UW campuses have already imposed other cost-cutting measures, such as hiring freezes and pausing of construction projects.
Meeting materials released Wednesday state that furlough policies will help administrators respond to the increasing COVID-19 costs “in a way that minimizes layoffs and maximizes the UW System’s ability to continue to perform its critical educational and outreach mission.”
System spokesman Mark Pitsch said he had no details on the number of employees being considered for furlough. UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas declined to comment until after the committee meets Thursday.
Since the System started its own personnel policy in 2015, it has not furloughed employees, Pitsch said.
UW campuses weathering budget cuts have instead imposed layoffs, offered buyouts and left vacancies unfilled.
But public university employees have previously been forced to take unpaid time off, most recently during the Great Recession when all state employees received multiple weeks of furlough to address a more than $6 billion budget shortfall.
Dozens, if not hundreds, of institutions across the country have turned to furloughs in recent weeks as a way to immediately cut costs while waiting for the pandemic to play out. Marquette University in Milwaukee announced last week that 250 of its employees would be furloughed until normal operations resume.
