UW Board of Regents to take up furlough policies as COVID-19 pandemic costs grow

The University of Wisconsin System may consider furloughing some of its 39,000 employees as financial losses related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic mount and uncertainty looms over when campuses can return to normal operations.

The executive committee of the UW Board of Regents will meet Thursday to consider granting UW System President Ray Cross and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank the authority to create furlough policies, the first step in executing mandatory unpaid leave for employees.

A summary of the proposed policy amendment said furlough policies will “provide options” to address the financial hit campuses face.

System officials conservatively estimate the revenue losses and additional costs related to the pandemic will tally roughly $170 million for the spring semester alone. Some UW campuses have already imposed other cost-cutting measures, such as hiring freezes and pausing of construction projects.