UW Board of Regents to take up furlough policies as COVID-19 costs grow

The University of Wisconsin System may consider furloughing some of its 39,000 employees as financial losses related to the coronavirus mount and uncertainty looms over when campuses can return to normal operations.
The executive committee of the UW Board of Regents will meet Thursday to consider granting UW System President Ray Cross and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank the authority to create furlough policies, the first step in executing mandatory unpaid leave for employees.
A summary of the proposed policy amendment said furlough policies will "provide options" to address the financial hit campuses face.
System officials conservatively estimate the revenue losses and additional costs related to the pandemic will tally roughly $170 million for the spring semester alone. Some UW campuses have already imposed other cost-cutting measures, such as hiring freezes and pausing of construction projects.
Meeting materials released Wednesday state that furlough policies will help administrators respond to the increasing COVID-19 costs "in a way that minimizes layoffs and maximizes the UW System’s ability to continue to perform its critical educational and outreach mission."
A spokesman for the System did not immediately respond to questions about the number of employees being considered for furlough. A UW-Madison spokesman declined to comment until after the committee meets Thursday.
The System has previously implemented furloughs at least once during the Great Recession when all state employees had to take unpaid time off.
The board's current policy relating to employment matters was created in 2012 and does not explicitly mention furloughs. UW campuses weathering budget cuts in more recent years have imposed layoffs, offered buyouts and left vacancies unfilled.
Dozens, if not hundreds, of institutions across the country have turned to furloughs in recent weeks as a way to immediately cut costs while waiting for the pandemic to play out. Marquette University in Milwaukee announced last week that 250 of its employees would be furloughed until normal operations resume.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.