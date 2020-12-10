UW Board of Regents hand out 2% raises to chancellors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blank said she and UW-Madison vice chancellors will take a 15% pay cut over the first six months of 2021, while deans of schools and colleges take a 10% cut. Most other university employees must take three to six furlough days in that same time period, all in an effort to help make up for a roughly $320 million deficit.

The 2% raise bumps Blank's salary from $594,269 to $606,154, though the six-month pay cut will put her salary in the $560,700 range.

The board has handed out raises to chancellors in each of the past three years but hadn't provided them in several years before 2018. In that year, the Regents offered raises ranging from 6% to 14% to most of the chancellors, citing additional responsibilities leaders assumed with the restructuring of UW Colleges and Extension. In 2019, the board gave 2% raises.