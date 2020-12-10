UW Board of Regents hand out 2% raises to chancellors

As University of Wisconsin campuses face steep budget shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UW Board of Regents approved 2% raises for chancellors in a closed-door meeting on Thursday.
Raises for chancellors do not require legislative approval and take effect Jan. 1.
System spokesman Mark Pitsch said the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Employment Relations already signed off on a 2% raise for rank-and-file System employees that also takes effect Jan. 1.
The Regents also approved a $95 million pay plan for System employees that would provide a 2% raise in fiscal year 2022 and a 2.5% raise in 2023. Those raises, however, require legislative approval, which could potentially fall through because the request comes in addition to a projected $373 million deficit in the state general fund’s projected revenues and costs.
The $70,525 in leadership raises approved Thursday range from $11,885 for UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to $4,578 for UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow.
The raises do not factor in pay cuts that at least one chancellor has pledged to take.
Support Local Journalism
Blank said she and UW-Madison vice chancellors will take a 15% pay cut over the first six months of 2021, while deans of schools and colleges take a 10% cut. Most other university employees must take three to six furlough days in that same time period, all in an effort to help make up for a roughly $320 million deficit.
The 2% raise bumps Blank's salary from $594,269 to $606,154, though the six-month pay cut will put her salary in the $560,700 range.
The board has handed out raises to chancellors in each of the past three years but hadn't provided them in several years before 2018. In that year, the Regents offered raises ranging from 6% to 14% to most of the chancellors, citing additional responsibilities leaders assumed with the restructuring of UW Colleges and Extension. In 2019, the board gave 2% raises.
Fave 5: Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer shares her top picks of 2020
Fave 5: Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer shares her top picks of 2020
The first story I wrote this year was about a two-legged dog. 2020 only got more weird from there.
In early March, I sat in a room with about a hundred others listening to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank brief professors on how the coronavirus might affect campus operations. During the Faculty Senate meeting, she encouraged instructors to consider what classes or meetings could be delivered online.
"We have no idea quite what may be coming, if anything,” she said on March 2.
Oh, how quickly did the world change.
Over the next nine months, I wrote stories that would have seemed surreal a year ago: dorm rooms considered for potential hospital overflow, online commencement ceremonies, campus mask mandates and students stuck in lockdown.
It's been a privilege to bear witness to all of the seismic changes 2020 brought to college campuses, most of which I reported from my kitchen table (OK, and sometimes my couch). I'm grateful to the State Journal's subscribers who help support my job as one of the few higher education reporters in Wisconsin. The five stories listed below were some of my favorites, but you can find the 172 other stories I've written so far this year here.
UW-Platteville Richland had nearly 250 students in 1980 when the campus was considered for closure. Today, it has 155.
The annual Match Day tradition, where students stand on stage to learn where they will do their residencies, was scuttled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of students moved into UW-Madison's dorms with a mixed set of emotions about the semester ahead — excitement, hope, doubt, fear — and I tried to capture it all in this story.
UW-Madison's return to the physical classroom stokes fear among some who say the safest option is to continue online and relief from others whose experience teaching or learning remotely was underwhelming.
The Trump administration proposed a number of actions that made life difficult for international students.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!