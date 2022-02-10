UW Board of Regents give 2% raises to chancellors, System president

The UW Board of Regents approved 2% raises for chancellors and the University of Wisconsin System president in a closed-door meeting on Thursday.

The $87,250 in leadership raises range from $12,123 for UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank $4,669 for UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow. Raises for chancellors do not require legislative approval.

The base salary bumps mirror a compensation plan approved by the Legislature for rank-and-file System employees, who are receiving 2% increases this year and next.

The leaders' pay boosts come a few weeks after the board unanimously approved increasing salary ranges for leadership positions by as much as 32%. The raising of ranges did not affect anyone's salary but can help attract top talent during leadership searches.

The move drew criticism from Republicans. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester, panned the action as "tone-deaf." Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton, who chairs the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges, suggested some of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' unconfirmed appointees on the board could face a rocky road to Senate confirmation because of their support to raise salary ranges.

The board, including members appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, have defended the move as necessary to bring compensation in line with market demand and ahead of two high-profile searches. The System's presidential search ended last month and the UW-Madison chancellor search is expected to conclude in May.

The board has handed out 2% raises to chancellors in 2019 and 2020, mirroring the 2% pay increases System employees received. In 2018, the Regents offered even larger raises ranging from from 6% to 14% to most of the chancellors, citing additional responsibilities leaders assumed with the restructuring of UW Colleges and Extension.

Since 2017, Blank's base salary has increased 24%, according to System data. Other chancellors have seen their pay grow between 8% and 30% over the past five years.

New UW leadership salaries UW System, Tommy Thompson: $499,121 ( $9,787 raise)

UW-Madison, Rebecca Blank: $618,278 ( $12,123)

UW-Milwaukee, Mark Mone: $420,471 ($8,245)

UW-Platteville, Dennis Shields: $286,526 ( $5,618)

UW-Oshkosh, Andrew Leavitt: $275,914 ( $5,410)

UW-Eau Claire, Jim Schmidt: $274,189 ( $5,376)

UW-River Falls, Maria Gallo: $273,564 ( $5,364)

UW-Stout, Katherine Frank: $270,504 ( $5,304)

UW-Parkside, Deborah Ford: $265,302 ( $5,202)

UW-Superior, Renee Wachter: $265,302 ( $5,202)

UW-Green Bay, Michael Alexander: $260,100 ( $5,100)

UW-Whitewater, Jim Henderson: $249,900 ( $4,900)

UW-La Crosse, Joe Gow: $238,135 ( $4,669) Note: Raises took effect Jan. 1, 2022. Source: UW System

