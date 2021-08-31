UW Board of Regents eye changes to chancellor search committees

The UW Board of Regents may allow for more campus community members to serve on chancellor search committees, potentially relaxing a rigid and controversial policy that faculty viewed as restricting their input on a critical task.
Current policy calls for a 10-member committee that includes five regents, two faculty, one staff member, one student, and one community or alumni member. Regents at the time of the 2017 change said it would help streamline the hiring process but faculty saw the change as a top-down decision-making style typical of board members appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
With appointees of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers now controlling the board, a recently-formed governance committee discussed removing that 10-member cap. The proposed policy discussed on Tuesday calls for chancellor search committees to include at least three regents, as well as at least two faculty, one staff member, one student, and one community or alumni member.
"I think if we have a few more faculty members — one or two, maybe that's all it would take — they’d get on board and see what we’re doing is in their best interest and the System’s best interest," Regents President Ed Manydeeds said.
The board president would pick which regents and how many of them serve on the panel. They would also consult with the University of Wisconsin System president in selecting other members.
Regents would still have the ultimate say in campus leaders even if they lack a majority on the search committee. That's because a smaller committee made up entirely of Regents interviews finalists and the full board votes on who to pick.
“This preserves our central role but loosens it up and gives it some flexibility," said Regent Tracey Klein, a Walker appointee who is chairing the committee that includes two others appointed by Walker and five appointed by Evers.
Some campuses may be suited for larger committees while others may not, she said. The new language would give leaders discretion.
Regents have gotten heat for how some recent leadership searches ran.
The UW-Whitewater search, the guinea pig of the group to test the 2017 policy changes, ended with the Faculty Senate penning an open letter saying they and other campus stakeholders were “ignored” and “marginalized” throughout the process.
The 2019 search at UW-Stout was also initially contentious, Regent Cris Peterson said on Tuesday.
“There was so much animosity and that they felt they had no power and it was the 'evil regents' and I’m serious -- it was really weird," she said, adding that the search committee she served on eventually ended up getting along well.
But some of the other searches conducted under the 2017 policy went well, according to board members. Regent Scott Beightol called the UW-Green Bay chancellor search "kumbaya city."
UW-Milwaukee professor Nick Fleisher, who leads the Wisconsin conference of the American Association of University Professors, said the proposal was an improvement from current policy because it wouldn't guarantee Regent majorities and opens the door to larger committees with more voices represented. Fleisher, however, said he supported more explicit guidelines on the overall proportion of the committee.
"Otherwise different chancellor searches could end up with very different committees, based on the inclination of the regent president at the time," he said.
No action was taken at Tuesday's meeting. Committee members agreed to mull the proposed policy and submit suggested changes to System staff. The group plans to vote on at a meeting to be held sometime in late September.
The intent, Manydeeds said, is to have a new policy in place by this winter when UW-Whitewater kicks off its next chancellor search.