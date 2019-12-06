The UW Board of Regents handed out 2% raises to each of the 13 University of Wisconsin System chancellors, ranging from $4,488 to $11,652, in a closed-door meeting Thursday afternoon.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank received the largest dollar raise, bringing her salary from $582,617 to $594,269.
The move comes one year after 10 of 13 UW chancellors shared more than $270,000 in performance raises, most of which came from the salary of former UW Colleges and UW-Extension Chancellor Cathy Sandeen. Her position was eliminated as part of a System restructuring that merged the 13 two-year campuses into some of the UW’s four-year institutions as regional campuses.
The 2018 raises ranged from $14,421 to $72,668, or 6% to 14.21% of the chancellors’ salaries.
The Regents denied a raise last year to UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow for his decision to invite an adult film actress to speak on campus as part of a "Free Speech" week. Gow, who started as leader in 2007 and is the longest-serving of the current chancellors, received a raise, but remains the lowest-paid of the permanent chancellors despite overseeing the seventh largest of the 13 campuses.
Under the state worker pay increase plan approved by the Legislature's budget-writing committee, all System employees would receive a 2% pay bump in January and another one a year later. Those raises, however, require approval from another legislative committee, which has not met this entire calendar year.
The Joint Committee on Employment Relations, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is working to set a date to meet in December, Vos spokeswoman Kit Beyer said Thursday. The chancellor salaries are not subject to legislative approval.
Meanwhile, the few hundred unionized tradespeople who take care of UW campuses are still waiting on their own 2% raise, which was supposed to take effect in January 2019. Their raises would be considered by the same committee.