UW Arboretum designated as National Historic Landmark

The UW Arboretum has been designated as a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service, UW-Madison announced Tuesday.

UW said the designation is based on the Arboretum's “pioneering work in restoration ecology, its place in the history of conservation, and its commitment to Aldo Leopold's land ethic.”

The Arboretum was established in the 1930s as an outdoor lab to study how to repair damaged and degraded landscapes. Leopold in his 1934 dedication speech, said it was to be "a reconstructed sample of old Wisconsin, to serve as a benchmark, a starting point, in the long and laborious job of building a permanent and mutually beneficial relationship" between people and the landscape.

To be recognized as a National Landmark, a site must go through a rigorous nomination process and then be evaluated by the National Park Service's National Historic Landmark Survey, reviewed by the National Park System Advisory Board, and recommended to the secretary of the interior, who makes the final decision.

