Update: UW Regents postpone private discussion on universities' pandemic problems

Update: Regent president Drew Petersen said Thursday's closed discussion will be held at a "later date" because the board lacked "all of the competitively sensitive information we’re looking for."
The UW Board of Regents plans to privately discuss enrollment and financial problems associated with COVID-19 that one open government lawyer questions the legality of and professors called on to take place publicly.
The board will meet privately Thursday to talk about the pandemic's effect on revenue, enrollment and academic programming, arguing that a public discussion on this topic would undermine the University of Wisconsin System's competitive position.
All meetings of public bodies, which include the UW Board of Regents, must take place publicly under state law unless a specific reason applies to the situation, such as conducting a performance evaluation or deciding how to discipline an employee.
According to Thursday's meeting materials, the board cites this exemption in the law allowing them to go behind closed doors: "Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session."
Christa Westerberg, a Madison attorney who serves as co-vice president of the state's Freedom of Information Council, said the board's notice is “overly broad" and its reasoning goes beyond what court decisions and attorney generals' opinions have allowed for in the past. The exemption is typically used by boards to negotiate a contract or deliberate about a third-party agreement, she said.
"If they’re going into closed session because it’s easier to have a difficult discussion privately, that’s not a sufficient reason to have a closed session," she said.
It's unclear what competition the board faces, Westerberg said, and the law is clear that it can only go into closed session when it’s absolutely required.
System spokesman Mark Pitsch did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The discussion on navigating through the pandemic has wide-reaching implications that could affect many of the System's more than 40,000 workers and roughly 167,000 students.
Hundred if not thousands of employees have been or will be furloughed in the coming months to address a roughly $170 million deficit officials say will likely increase. Layoffs will be "inevitable" in the coming years, System president Ray Cross warned Wednesday. Academic programs at smaller campuses will be reviewed by January and possibly axed by System leaders.
Faculty representatives pressed leaders Thursday to make all closed-door discussion on program cuts public, UW-Whitewater Faculty Senate chairman David Simmons said.
“These are crucial and generational changes being proposed to the UW System and they shouldn't be deliberated behind closed doors,” UW-Whitewater geography professor Eric Compas wrote in an email to the State Journal. “The public needs to know what's going to happen to our prized university system and be part of the process.”
