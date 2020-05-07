Update: UW Regents postpone private discussion on universities' pandemic problems

Christa Westerberg, a Madison attorney who serves as co-vice president of the state's Freedom of Information Council, said the board's notice is “overly broad" and its reasoning goes beyond what court decisions and attorney generals' opinions have allowed for in the past. The exemption is typically used by boards to negotiate a contract or deliberate about a third-party agreement, she said.

"If they’re going into closed session because it’s easier to have a difficult discussion privately, that’s not a sufficient reason to have a closed session," she said.

It's unclear what competition the board faces, Westerberg said, and the law is clear that it can only go into closed session when it’s absolutely required.

System spokesman Mark Pitsch did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The discussion on navigating through the pandemic has wide-reaching implications that could affect many of the System's more than 40,000 workers and roughly 167,000 students.