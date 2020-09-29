Update: UW-Madison student government votes 'no-confidence' in UW Police Department

ASM chairman Mathew Mitnick said Tuesday's vote does not go that far, though he noted there has been interest among some students in defunding or dismantling UW-Madison Police, which may be explored in the future.

Mitnick and other ASM members organized the no-confidence vote to express students' discomfort with UWPD involvement policing protests off-campus this summer, as well as call attention to the department's "unwillingness" to make changes requested by students.

"The vote of no confidence indicates we’re uncomfortable with how they’ve been operating in the past and with their policies currently in place," Mitnick said in an interview before the vote was taken. "It shows those in charge that we are serious. We've heard from so many people about this, not just a few on council."

But others on council raised concerns with how quickly the no-confidence vote came about and the strained relationship council may have with UW-Madison Police in the future.

“I think this is a rash decision to take this vote tonight,” said Laura Downer, a graduate student representative who served as council chairperson last school year and has worked closely with UW-Madison Police in the past. "If we want more communication with UWPD, why would we not let them speak? I'm dismayed by how this has happened so far."