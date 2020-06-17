University of Alaska union calls for resignation of President Jim Johnsen who was UW finalist

They also noted Johnsen received two no-confidence votes from Alaska faculty in 2017 and 2019 over proposals to consolidate programs and combine the three-university Alaska system into a single accredited institution to absorb budget cuts.

The Alaska faculty petition also cited deteriorating state funding and student enrollment and “the short-sighted elimination of critical and healthy academic programs” affecting many parties.

The University of Alaska Board of Regents voted to cut or reduce more than 40 academic programs June 5.

The university predicts a budget gap by fiscal year 2022 of between $11.3 million and $36.3 million. The academic program and administrative cuts approved by the Regents are part of an effort to address the financial situation, Johnsen said.

Faculty union President Abel Bult-Ito said 226 of about 1,050 faculty members the union represents signed the petition by Monday afternoon.

“He is the leader of the university. He should take responsibility for what is happening at the university,” said Bult-Ito, a professor at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.