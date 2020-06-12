University of Alaska president withdraws as sole finalist in UW System president search

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The sole finalist in the running to lead the University of Wisconsin System dropped out of the search Friday.

University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen, 62, informed search committee chairman Michael Grebe that he has withdrawn his name from consideration.

“After deep reflection as to where I am called to lead a university system through these challenging times, it is clear to me and my family that it is in Alaska,” Johnsen said in a statement. “I appreciate the strong support from the search committee at Wisconsin, and for all those who supported my candidacy, but it’s clear they have important process issues to work out.”

UW Board of Regents president Drew Petersen said Johnsen conducted himself with professionalism throughout a process that led to the committee unanimously identifying him as the best candidate.

“It’s disappointing, a dark day for the UW System," Petersen said in a statement. “We will work to identify and get through our immediate financial and operational challenges with the pandemic, then deliberate on the next steps to conduct a new search when there is a better opportunity.”

This story will be updated.